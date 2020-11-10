Cllr Gareth Pugh is behind the Powys Crematorium proposal.

Powys County Councillor Gareth Pugh who represents Dolforwyn - which includes the village of Abermule

Powys Crematorium has started a month long pre-planning application consultation process which is due to finish on December 4.

The documentation on the proposal shows that a draft planning application is ready to be submitted for the London based company, in the name of Miss A Barrett.

Documents lodged at Companies House show that the company was only incorporated on October 28, just a few days before the consultation went live on Friday, November 6.

The documents also show that the only director registered is Gareth Michael Pugh.

Mr Pugh is the Conservative County Councillor for Dolforwyn which includes Abermule, and he is also a member of the Planning committee.

The directorship he holds for Powys Crematorium Limited is held at Companies House separately from the active directorships of his other Abermule registered businesses, Gareth Pugh Steel Framed Buildings, Fast Frame Buildings, Mid Wales Trading Limited and Gareth Pugh Properties Limited.

A spokesman for Powys Crematorium said: “We can confirm that County Councillor Gareth Pugh is a director of Powys Crematorium Ltd.

“Accordingly, Cllr Pugh will be taking no part, and will be making no comment, in relation to the pending planning application for a Crematorium in North Powys.”

Powys Crematorium Limited intends on applying for full planning permission for the creation of an all-new crematorium at Ael Y Bryn.

The 13.66 hectare site is to north of the B4568 road.

They also want to provide a green burial site as well as create a garden of remembrance, new and improved access arrangements, and car parking area.

A Design and Access statement prepared for the application said: “The design proposals for the crematorium have followed detailed site analysis, historical studies and briefing discussions.

“The scheme has also been designed to ensure an attractive and safe both public and private space with an open and accessible public facing realm, securing natural surveillance by design with clear and open aspects.”

People can see the plans by visiting https://www.powyscrematorium.com