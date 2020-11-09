Tories nominate Amanda Jenner for Health and Care Chair

Councillor Amanda Jenner Councillor Gwilym Williams.

The group, which runs the council in coalition with the Independent group, held their own annual meeting last week.

They decided to re-jig their own line-up with Councillor James Evans, who has just left the cabinet, now named as the group Chairman.

He replaces Councillor Iain McIntosh who is Councillor Evans’ replacement in the cabinet.

Due to the rules of political balance, the Conservative group are able to nominate their preferred candidates to chair several committees.

They will be putting forward Councillor Amanda Jenner to replace Councillor Gwilym Williams as Chairman of the Health and Care scrutiny committee.

It is understood that Councillor Williams will continue in his role deputy leader of the group.

Conservative Group Leader Councillor Aled Davies, said: “I would like to recognise the great job Gwilym has done as chairman of this committee.

“He has been crucial in providing the scrutiny and support for Adults and Children’s (Social) Services during an extremely difficult period for the council.”

Councillor Davies thanked Councillor Evans for his work as a cabinet member and also welcomed Councillor McIntosh to his new role,

Councillor Davies said: “I would like to thanks James for all his work over the last three and a half years,

“Iain will be a great addition to the team with fresh ideas and enthusiasm to help us drive the council forward in extremely challenging times.”

Cllr Jenner who stood as a Conservative candidate in Ceredigion during the 2019 general election hit the headlines in July and August over comments she made about the Welsh language.

An online petition was signed by over 1,750 people asked for Cllr Amanda Jenner to be disciplined over remarks she made in an article published on the Conservative Home website.

At the time, Councillor Davies, strongly defended Cllr Jenner.

The Conservative group has 17 out of a total of 73 county councillors in Powys.

Since the last council election in 2017, they have lost two councillors - Councillor Claire Mills left to join the Abolish the Assembly party and Sarah Lewis who was represented Brecon St Mary resigned as a councillor last year.