A Crematorium is proposed for land near Caersws.

How the Crematorium could look. Powys Crematorium - 2 - the site in context to the villages of Caersws and Llanwnog.

The consultation is set to run until Friday, December 4.

Powys Crematorium Limited intends on applying for full planning permission for the creation of an all-new crematorium at Ael Y Bryn.

The 13.66 hectare site is to north of the B4568 road.

The applicants also want to provide a green burial site as well as create a garden of remembrance, new and improved access arrangements, and car parking area.

Documents on the Powys Crematorium website show that a draft planning application would be made in the name of Miss A Barrett for the London registered firm.

Documents lodged at Companies House show that the company was only incorporated on October 28, just a few days before the consultation went live on Friday, November 6.

A Design and Access statement by agent Alan Southerby, explains the proposal.

Mr Southerby, said: “The design proposals for the crematorium have followed detailed site analysis, historical studies and briefing discussions.

“The proposals promote an inclusive form of development, both in terms of accessibility and the nature and extent of the facilities proposed.

“The scheme has also been designed to ensure an attractive and safe both public and private space with an open and accessible public facing realm, securing natural surveillance by design with clear and open aspects.

“The result is a design which relates clearly with its landscape setting and respects and enhances the open character of the site.

“The design successfully blends the essential characteristics of the site with the state-of-the-art facility.

“Within this context, it can be seen how the proposed development will both maintain and enhance the existing characteristics of the locality, responding positively to its location and setting.”

People can see the plans by visiting https://www.powyscrematorium.com