Wales and UK Governments have accepted the case for a Mid Wales Growth Deal

Councillor Ellen Ap Gwynn Powys County Council Leader, Councillor Rosemarie Harris.

At the Growing Mid Wales Board meeting on Tuesday, November 10, representatives of Powys and Ceredigion County Councils will be told that both the Welsh and UK Governments have accepted the case for the deal.

Work will continue on the legal nitty gritty and it is hoped the deal can be formally agreed soon.

GMW, Strategic Manager, Carwyn Jones-Evans, said: “The letter outlines a clear acceptance of the case having been made in Mid Wales for a growth deal, positive confirmation of the approach taken by the region to date, and affirmation of the way forward.”

He said that meetings were arranged in the coming weeks to develop the scope and detail of the initial heads of terms agreement.

Mr Jones-Evans believed that if “good progress” is made by all parties the contracts could be ready by the Board’s next meeting in December.

If then agreed by the board they could be signed with government ministers soon after,

The letter was jointly signed by Welsh Government Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates MS and Under-Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies MP.

They said: “We were pleased to be updated on the good progress being made in relation to the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

“The document is a good starting point to begin formal negotiations and has been well written and structured, articulating the case for change and

sets the Growth Deal in the context of a broader regional economic strategy for Mid Wales.”

“We believe that the Growth Deal has an important part to play in the recovery phase post Covid-19 and alignment with Government policy and priorities will be an important consideration as you move forward.

“We are keen to work with you to help realise the ambitions of agreeing heads of terms during the autumn, and a potential full deal agreement early in 2021.”

They add that there are three areas to focus on – governance and assurance, portfolio business case development and communications and engagement.

In response to the letter both Ceredigion and Powys County Council leaders, Cllrs Ellen ap Gwynn and Rosemarie Harris have said that they want a joint meeting between all political leaders “to ensure we do not slip beyond the end of the calendar year.”

The Mid-Wales Growth Deal was mooted by Chancellor Philip Hammond in 2017, and was hoped to be worth as much as £200million.

In October 2019 the UK Government announced a £55 million injection of funding, spread over 15 years for the Mid Wales Growth Deal.