Strategy to improve to Special Educational Needs provision approved

Councillor Phyl Davies

This follows a consultation on the draft strategy which took place in June and July.

ALN, also known as Special Educational Needs, was highlighted in the critical Estyn report of September 2019, as an “area of concern”.

Improving the provision is one of the four work-streams which make up the Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030.

The ALN strategy is also needed due to legal changes.

The Welsh Government’s Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal Act 2018 will fully take over from SEN legislation by 2023

A major change is that ALN support will now be from birth to the age of 25.

Education portfolio holder, Councillor Phyl Davies said he was happy that the consultation had overwhelmingly backed the draft proposals.

Vision

Councillor Davies said: “The biggest positive is the vision that was outlined by the council was strongly supported by 88 per cent of the respondents.”

The Learning and Skills scrutiny committee discussed the report at their meeting recently. Committee chairman, Councillor Pete Roberts said: “We welcome it particularly because of the improvements we’ve seen since it was brought before us earlier in the year.

“The one are of concern we have, is in the development of the 16 to 25 offering, it was underdeveloped at the pre-consultation stage.”

He added that education service officers would be asked back for a further discussion when that part of the strategy has been worked on.

He added that the committee were also “keen” to see a programme management document published, which would outline when changes are supposed to be implemented.

Portfolio holder for Adult Social Services and the Welsh language Councillor Myfanwy Alexander said: “We need to be clear the Welsh language special needs provision is not an extra it’s an absolute fundamental and families have been let down in the past.”

“It’s important that we ensure that appropriate therapeutic support is available through the language of choice.”