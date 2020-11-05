Cllr James Evans and Director Vanessa Young thanked for all their hard work

Councillor James Evans. Powys County Council\'s Director of Transformation,Vanessa Young.

On Tuesday, November 3, tributes were paid to both Councillor James Evans, who holds the Economic Development, Housing and Regulatory Services portfolios, and Corporate Director for Transformation and Resources, Vanessa Young.

Ms Young leaves the council while Councillor Evans steps down from the cabinet to pursue a new job.

Councillor Rosemarie Harris said: “It’s sadly the last meeting of one of our cabinet members, Councillor James Evans, who represents the Gwernyfed ward in the south of the county.”

Councillor Harris added that Councillor Evans had been in the cabinet since the start of the administration in May 2017 and had experienced a “wide breadth” of cabinet responsibilities, having held the portfolios of housing, public protection, workforce, economic development at one time or another.

“I hope you’ve gained from the experience,” said Councillor Harris.

She continued: “You have been part of the team from the beginning and we’ve been through some difficult times and of course, some great achievements as well.”

“We will miss you, from a personal perspective we’ve worked well together and I thank you for your loyalty.”

Councillor Evans, said: “It’s been the biggest honour of my life serving all of the residents of Powys.

“We’ve achieved some amazing things, we’ve had commitments on the Mid Wales Growth Deal and are building council houses for the first time in a generation.”

He added that his proudest moment had been when he’d put the last tiles on a house, at a topping out ceremony for the 32 home development near Heol-Y-Ffynnon in Brecon.

“I will be supporting you from the back benches and holding those people who tend to slam us to account,” added Councillor Evans. Councillor Harris also thanked Ms Young.

Councillor Harris said: “You joined us at a really crucial time, and you led on the digital strategy and that will underpin and work through nearly everything that we do.

“Thank you what you’ve done for us and I hope you enjoy whatever you do in the future, you’re far too young to retire!”

Portfolio holder for Corporate Governance and Engagement Cllr Graham Breeze also paid tribute to Ms Young for her “outstanding work.”

Councillor Breeze said: “She took on a difficult enough task without the arrival of Covid-19 but she has continued to ensure target have been achieved.

“I would like to put on record my personal appreciation for all that she has done, it’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside her.”

A former director of the NHS Confederation, Ms Young, was appointed to her role at PCC in January 2018.

Ms Young has an extensive working history in local government having been the corporate director of resources and section 151 officer at Bridgend Borough Council and director of resources at the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association)