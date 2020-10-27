Kirsty Williams announces plan to step down

One of Mid Wales' long-standing politicians and the country's current education minister has announced that she will step down next year.

Brecon and Radnorshire Member of the Senedd, Kirsty Williams.
Welsh Liberal Democrat Member of the Senedd Kirsty Williams said she will stand down at next year’s Senedd election.

Ms Williams has served as the member for Brecon and Radnorshire since 1999, as Chair of the Health Committee in the first assembly from 1999-2003, as leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats from 2008 until 2016, and has been the Welsh Government’s Education Minister since her appointment in 2016.

She said: "After a great deal of thought and reflection, I have decided not to stand as a candidate at the next Senedd election.

"There is, of course, sadness in making this decision, but also with a sense of achievement and pride.

"I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and I remain committed to my role in Brecon and Radnorshire and look forward to continuing to campaign with my successor to ensure Brecon and Radnorshire returns a Welsh Liberal Democrat voice."

Paula Yates, President of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “Kirsty has been an exceptional constituency champion for Brecon and Radnorshire for the last 21 years. There isn’t a street or village where someone doesn’t know someone who’s been personally helped by Kirsty over the years.”

Former Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Mike German added: “Kirsty has been my friend and political ally for 25 years. As well as being a tremendous champion for Wales and for liberalism.

“I know she will continue to inspire others in whatever she does next and her legacy in her constituency and across Wales will be felt for years to come.”

