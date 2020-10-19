MP pleads for more help for Shropshire's voluntary organisations

By Mark AndrewsShrewsburyPoliticsPublished:

An MP has warned that community organisations such as Shropshire Young Farmers will fold if they do not get more support from the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic

Daniel Kawczynski
Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has written to Culture Secretary OIiver Dowden warning that the loss of such organisations would have a profound impact on society.

Mr Kawczynski said that while he fully supported efforts to help grass roots sports and the business sector, he said more needed to be done for voluntary and fundraising organisations such as Young Farmers.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Without further support for organisations like theirs, they will collapse and many individuals will lose out; the Young Farmers, charities they help, and the welfare of all the people involved," he said.

"This is just one organisation out of so many that are struggling during this challenging time.

"If these organisations collapse, this will have a fundamental effect on society as we know it."

Mr Kawczynski asked Mr Dowden what support was being offered to voluntary and fundraising organisations on a local level so that they could keep afloat.

Politics
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Farming
Coronavirus
Health
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News