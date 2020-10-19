MP pleads for more help for Shropshire's voluntary organisations

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has written to Culture Secretary OIiver Dowden warning that the loss of such organisations would have a profound impact on society.

Mr Kawczynski said that while he fully supported efforts to help grass roots sports and the business sector, he said more needed to be done for voluntary and fundraising organisations such as Young Farmers.

"Without further support for organisations like theirs, they will collapse and many individuals will lose out; the Young Farmers, charities they help, and the welfare of all the people involved," he said.

"This is just one organisation out of so many that are struggling during this challenging time.

"If these organisations collapse, this will have a fundamental effect on society as we know it."