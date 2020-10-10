Political column – October 10

And at the moment there's a pandemic of the stuff sweeping the country.

It comes at various levels of seriousness. But the type I particularly don't like is the na na nan-na nah strain. Which on occasion I find fun to indulge in. Mmm... that's a hypocritical paradox.

Now let me share something with the group. If this comes over as a patronising lecture, that sort of conforms with my theme, because I have no right to give you patronising lectures, but here I go anyway.

People who are not hypocrites are either young children, saints, or people who haven't been found out yet.

Of course, you dear reader will not self-identify as a hypocrite. You practise what you preach, and good for you.

Come off it.

Think about it. For those who have reached the human condition known as adulthood, there is no other way. It is part and parcel of becoming an adult that you think you know what is good for other people, and are in a position to share your wisdom with them.

Now you may do exactly the opposite yourself. But as you are an adult and know what's good for other people etc etc that gives you the licence, which comes through good personal judgment acquired thanks to your years of experience, to do something completely different to what you are advising them to do, preferably without them knowing, because that might be tricky.

Becoming a hypocrite to a greater or lesser extent is part of growing up, and the way we deal with children really brings it out.

Don't lie, we tell them, because if you are not good Santa will not climb down the chimney to deliver your Christmas presents.

Children playing football in the street? Stop that! We never did such a thing when we were young. We didn't scrump either.

In As Good As It Gets the waitress Helen Hunt bawls out Jack Nicholson when he pulls up her young son on his manners, when he is himself the most ill-mannered man on earth. I can absolutely see her point. But I think essentially I'm on Jack's side.

Being a rude person yourself doesn't mean you have lost your right to object to the rudeness of others. Or does it? Views please.

Lawbreakers are to be denounced. Yet if the denouncers own a car, I refuse to believe that they have never wittingly or unwittingly nudged above the speed limit.

Politics is almost by definition riddled with hypocrisy. MPs vote for things they may not in their hearts believe in because they have to follow the party line. If they don't and follow their conscience – that is, if they are true to themselves – they are classed as rebels.

Smoking pot is illegal under laws made by MPs who have smoked pot – obviously not all of them, but if they are at all representative of wider society, I'm guessing that at least some of them smoked pot in their student days, and a few of them have been brave enough to admit it.

A little while ago some MPs were getting on a soapbox to stress the need for a political atmosphere of calm debate in reasoned tones (as if that's ever happened in the entire history of political give and take).

If anybody said anything which in their view did not comply with their appeal for calm and reasoned debate, they would express their "outrage" and "disgust" at their use of "extreme" language.

Outrage is extreme rage – an extremely strong reaction of anger, shock, or indignation.

To express outrage is to inhabit the extremes of emotion. So much for maintaining calm debate in reasoned tones.

Coronavirus regulations have really brought out the self-righteous hypocrite-bashers, the I'm-a-better-person-than-you-ers.

If you go into a shop, you should wear a face mask. I wag my finger and climb on my high horse to give you that sage advice despite having been in a shop without a face mask, although in my own defence it was simply because I forgot and hurriedly put it on when I remembered.

By the way, have you noticed that since face masks became compulsory the situation has actually got worse? Just sayin'.

In this new age of Puritanism sometimes a celebrity or person in public life gets a kicking in the media or from a Question Time audience for something they have done in the realms of their personal life, when, depending on the particular "offence," if the statistics and surveys are to be believed a significant proportion of his or her accusers will have done exactly the same.

Instead of taking an absolutist approach to hypocrisy, what I'm saying is that we have to recognise that to be human is to have foibles, and hypocrisy should not necessarily be regarded as an automatic sin, but there should be a sliding scale of public opprobrium depending on the actual damage and harm.

I imagine there are quite large numbers of people who have not always followed the coronavirus rules strictly to the letter, even though they do think it's a good idea to follow the rules.

And then there's going on a long train journey knowing you've got Covid.

One last thing. Hello Doreen! My spies tell me that Doreen thinks that what I write is rubbish. That's fair enough.