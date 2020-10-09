Plans to build 32 homes in Abermule will be discussed next Wednesday

Abermule - 32 Homes Plan - 2 Abermule -32 Homes Plan

The planning application has been submitted by Tim Edwards of Wrexham based TRE Developments, and is for a mixture of two, three and four bedroomed properties at land next to, The Meadows.

Dafydd Edwards of Blueprint Architects, said: “The proposal is seeking permission to provide the area with family homes with the inclusion of six affordable homes to the area.

“The proposal is for a mixture of mews, semi-detached and detached units provided with adequate amenity space and parking facilities.

“Allowance has been made to provide a through road, and stopping up of the existing narrow highway to the frontage of The Meadows.”

Mr Edwards believes that this is “a huge improvement to the highways safety in the area”.

If it goes ahead Mr Edwards says the changes will also provide pedestrians with a “safer route to walk” into the village centre.

Last year a pre-application consultation was held asking for villagers and the community council for their views on the development.

Abermule with Llandyssil community council supported the need for more houses in in Abermule, but not the way the developer was going about it.

Community council clerk, Gwilym Ripon, said: “The agent/developer has not excercised best practice in the consultation excercise showing total disregard to the Community Council and residents.

“For pre-planning consultation to be effective an agent should as a matter of courtesy meet informally with planning officers and the community council who have local knowledge of the area.

“Had they done so they would have been alerted to the issues of highways, access and infrastructure.”

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the community council on Wednesday, October 14.