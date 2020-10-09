Neuadd Maldwyn Extra Care development to cost £11.59 million v.1

Neuadd Maldwyn - Welshpool Neuadd Maldwyn Graphic - how it could look when finished. Neuadd Maldwyn Chamber

At Wednesday’s, (October 14) Health and Care scrutiny committee meeting, councillors will get to look at a report that proposes transferring the building to Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, for nothing.

The market value of Neuadd Maldwyn is estimated to be around £660,000.

According to the report, this is seen as Powys County Council’s contribution to the scheme.

Plans to turn the Grade II listed Neuadd Maldwyn into 66 one and two-bedroom apartments were submitted by Clwyd Alyn housing association earlier this year.

Two other planning applications for listed building consent and conservation area consent have also been submitted.

The report says these plans should be decided by early November.

The report also says that the county council’s Cabinet and Executive Management Team have met with the Chief Executive of Clwyd Alyn, Clare Budden, who has confirmed the housing association’s commitment to the scheme.

According to the report, the costs of the scheme will be split three ways with over £6.7 million expected to come from the Welsh Government.

This would be £4,158, 040 from a Social Housing Grant, £2,562,750 from the Integrated Care Fund and the remaining £4,866, 779 will come from Clwyd Alyn themselves.

The report add that the housing association has £34 million “immediately available for construction projects” with a further £90 million in “retained bonds for future development growth.”

The report goes on to state the case for extra care in the Welshpool area.

The report says: “The demand for extra care in Welshpool and the surrounding area is one of the highest in Powys.

“Population projections indicate a 157 per cent increase in the numbers of people aged over 85 by 2036 from 950 to 2,445.”

A corresponding increase in individuals who have dementia of 83 per cent from 497 to 910 is expected.

The report continues: “With no extra care, only 115 sheltered accommodation units available and only eight residential care beds for dementia per 1,000 population, there is a clear demand.”

The report adds that, extra care housing is the “ideal provision” to address “current gaps” in service and to meet the current and projected demand.

The original decision to go ahead with the scheme with Clwyd Alyn was taken by cabinet in May 2019.

The former headquarters for Montgomeryshire County Council, Neuadd Maldwyn, was declared as surplus to the councils requirements.

The closure of Neuadd Maldwyn has led to protest marches and petitions against the decision and staff from Neuadd Maldwyn would be scattered around other offices.

It dates back to 1927 when it was built for the former Montgomeryshire County Council, extensions were added in the 1930s and 1950s.