Councillor leaves Tory party due to row over mayor

Councillor Jay Moore says he stood for the council to press for improved youth services something that culminated in a council vote to put £30,000 a year into the budget for just that.

But he says he has been disillusioned by the party he joined.

He won a seat on Oswestry Town Council in May 2017 standing for the Conservative Party.

“I began to realise that there was an unwritten rule in the local party that you had to ‘toe the party line’ whatever your personal view,” he said.

He said things came to a head when there was a move in 2019 to change the traditional standing orders of the council when it came to electing a new mayor.

In past years mayors and deputy mayors – who step up to the top post the following term – have been elected in order of seniority.

However there was a motion against Councillor Duncan Kerr being elected deputy mayor with a Conservative councillor put forward as an alternative, which went through on a vote.

Councillor Moore said he did not vote with the rest of his party.

Outcry

“I felt this was a move to make sure there was a Conservative mayor in election year for Oswestry Town Council.

“Quite rightly there was a huge outcry and eventually the alternative person stepped down and Councillor Kerr became deputy and then mayor this year,” Councillor Moore said.

From that moment Councillor Moore said he felt he was disowned by the Conservatives.

“The whole business of party politics can be very intimidating.”

Undeterred he continued to press for better youth facilities and was successful in putting forward a motion called for Oswestry Town Council to work with Shropshire Youth Association and fund youth services.

“From an original call for £17,5000, we have now invested £30,000 a year in youth services for Oswestry,” he said.

“I feel now is the right time to leave the Conservative Party.”