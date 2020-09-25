Climate Emergency declaration becomes a Liberal Democrat, Tory and Labour effort

At Powys County Council’s meeting on Thursday, September 24, councillors voted overwhelmingly to back the emergency climate emergency motion, which evolved into a joint effort spearheaded by the Liberal Democrats, added to by the Conservatives and finished off by a Labour amendment.

Liberal Democrats Councillors Jake Berriman and Jackie Charlton were in discussion with Conservative councillors Iain McIntosh and Lucy Roberts, and came up with a compromise joint motion to place before councillors.

First time around, the Climate Emergency declaration had been voted through.

But miscounting of votes had caused the problems.

Councillor Berriman added that the two months between votes had given a “pause” allowing politicians from different parties to join forces.

“We are all responsible for our future and that of generations to come,” he added.

Councillor McIntosh,said: “I’m delighted to have been able to work and develop a cross party proposal to address the issue of global warming and help protect the environment in Powys.”

Then an amendment to the motion was put forward by Councillor Mathew Dorrance, which would allow Powys to look for financial contributions from both Welsh and UK Governments.

“We need to make sure this motion is as strong as it can be and we will need to work with partners in Whitehall and Westminster as well as Cathays Park and Cardiff Bay,” said: Councillor Dorrance.

Councillor Huw Williams pointed out that his town had experienced flooding as never before during the in last three years

He said: “Climate change does not recognise borders, I don’t understand why we would limit ourselves let’s ask London, let’s ask Cardiff, the changes say we will speak with anybody and everybody about these concerns.”

The first vote for Cllr Dorrance’s motion was approved by 40 votes to 21 against and 4 abstentions.

This was then adopted as the motion, which was approved by 61 votes for one vote against and three abstentions.

This Council has resolved to join with other councils across Wales in declaring a Climate Emergency and recognises there is a climate emergency.

It will try to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero, in line with the Welsh Government target of 2030 and, call upon the Welsh Government and UK Government to provide adequate support and resources to achieve this target.

The Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Housing and Regulatory Services has been asked to lead on Climate Change mitigation and engage with all members and stakeholders by working with the cross-party working group and, establishing a Powys-wide multi-stakeholder group.

They also agreed to build on the achievements to date and develop a working strategy and action plans to achieve this target, review all relevant policies, strategies and plans, and promote and publish best working whilst encouraging residents and businesses to take their actions to also reduce their carbon emissions.

The council vowed to work with partners, other local authorities and organisations to publicise this declaration of a climate emergency, and to support MPs to ensure the Local Electricity Bill succeeds in an Adjournment Debate to encourage and enable the local supply of electricity and facilitate more resilient Powys communities.