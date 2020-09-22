What are the costs of Declaring a Climate Emergency?

Under the Questions at Anytime Protocol, Cllr Jackie Charlton, (Llangattock – Liberal Democrat) posed the questions to Cllr James Evans the Cabinet member for Economic Development, Housing and Regulatory Services.

At a full council meeting on July 30, Cllr Evans (Gwernyfed – Conservative) had backed a motion which referred the motion to Declare a Climate Emergency to a working group of councillors.

He wanted to see them work out costings and come back with specific proposals to council six months later.

At the meeting he believed that backing a climate emergency declaration was: “Making a decision on the hoof without understanding how much it will cost us.”

Cllr Charlton who seconded the climate emergency motion on July 30 and is also backing a re-submission of the motion which will be discussed at the council meeting on Thursday, September 24, asked: “Can the Portfolio Holder please outline for me the associated costs alluded to?

She went through the five areas covered by the motion point by point with her own answers.

Join with other councils across Wales in declaring a Climate Emergency, Cllr Charlton says there is “No cost.”

Support the implementation of Prosperity for All: A Low Carbon Wales (March 2019) to make Powys County Council a net zero carbon local authority by 2030

Advertising

Cllr Charlton said that this is a: “Strategic statement already agreed by Welsh Government in 2019 and could realise substantial savings.”

Support our MPs to ensure the Local Electricity Bill succeeds in an Adjournment Debate to encourage and enable the local supply of electricity and facilitate more resilient Powys communities

Cllr Charlton said that this is: “No cost but could bring in substantial economic benefits to the Powys population.”

Support our MPs to ensure the Local Electricity Bill succeeds in an Adjournment Debate to encourage and enable the local supply of electricity and facilitate more resilient Powys communities.

Advertising

Cllr Charlton said that this is : “No cost but could bring in substantial economic benefits to the Powys population.

Assign Roles within the cabinet to lead on Climate Change mitigation and to actively engage with all members and stakeholders by: A. setting up a cross-party working group and, B. establishing a Powys-wide multi-stakeholder group, to develop a baseline picture in 2020 and bring forward a strategy and action plan in 2021 for a truly sustainable Powys.

Cllr Charlton pointed our that this has already been established.

Ask Welsh and UK Governments to provide the necessary support and resources to enable effective carbon reductions and transition to a green Powys economy.

Cllr Charlton added: “No cost, already agreed by Welsh Government, as suggested at the meeting on July 30.”

Cllr Evans (Gwernyfed – Conservative said: “The costs of making Powys a net zero carbon local authority by 2030 are currently unknown.

“Prosperity for All: A Low Carbon Wales (March 2019) sets out Welsh Government’s ambition for a carbon neutral public sector by 2030 however to date no guidance or dedicated financial resources have been made available to help achieve this.”

“Further work is needed to scope out the implications and costs associated with the Council meeting this aim.

“A low carbon action plan will be prepared to provide a framework and baseline position from which interventions can be developed and progress can be monitored.”

Cllr Evans went on to stress the financial challenge facing PCC and a “clear understanding and consideration of the cost implications,” is needed:

He also pointed out that funding had been approved for a new Climate Change Office at PCC with salary of between £30,507 to £32,029 a year.

Cllr Evans believes that this officer will prepare and action plan which will be overseen by the Climate Change Working Group,

Cllr Evans added: “The work will include an evaluation of potential options, including cost-benefit analysis.

This should identify what work should be prioritised while making the most efficient use of resources to have a “deliverable” and “positive impact.”