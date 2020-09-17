Council set to approve new chief exec

Mr Begley was announced as the successful candidate in the search for a new chief executive last month, but requires approval from the elected members before he can take up the top job.

Previously the executive director of adult services, Mr Begley was one of 26 people who applied for the position, according to a report published ahead of a full council meeting next Thursday.

He has held the role of acting interim chief executive, jointly with children’s services director Karen Bradshaw, since the departure of Clive Wright in February this year.

The report says: “The chief executive position, as head of paid service, is a statutory role in local government.

“Without a permanent appointment to this position the organisation could be at risk of uncertainty and a lack of leadership and direction.

“The permanent chief executive will therefore able provide stability, demonstrate strong leadership and drive change required in the post-Covid world.”

Mr Wright’s departure was announced on February 25, followed on February 28 with the announcement that Mr Begley and Ms Bradshaw had been appointed to take charge of the authority until the position was filled.

The report however says Mr Wright did not resign until April.

Advertising

It adds that the cost of the recruitment process has been off-set by salary savings since Mr Wright left.

The report, by workforce and transformation director Michele Leith, says: “The previous chief executive, Clive Wright, resigned from his post in April 2020.

“Interim arrangements were put into place with the executive director of adult services and executive director of children’s services jointly undertaking the role on a temporary basis until recruitment could commence.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic recruitment was delayed until such time as it was felt appropriate to go to the market.

Advertising

“In June the recruitment process was instigated with an executive recruitment agency being engaged to support the search.”

The report says eight applicants were longlisted and five shortlisted, including both internal and external candidates of “an extremely high calibre”.

Councillors are expected to approve Mr Begley’s appointment at the meeting on Thursday and he will officially take up the role on October 1.