AFC Telford and council in discussions to secure club's future at New Buck's Head

The club and Telford & Wrekin Council have revealed they are working together over the lease arrangements at the New Buck's Head in what would be a major boost for the club.

A joint statement said: "This would settle the future of lease arrangements for the West Stand, which is owned by the council.

"The West Stand with its bar, restaurant and leisure facilities is separately leased while the remainder of the ground is leased to the football club.

"This would resolve split lease-holding under the current arrangement and give the club much greater security."

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “The club and the council are continuing their discussions and we are confident that we can work together to find a more satisfactory solution for the club and the council.

“Discussions are ongoing and we expect to be able to provide a further update in the coming days.”