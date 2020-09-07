Save Our Shirehall group set up to preserve Shropshire Council HQ

The Save Our Shirehall (SOS) group, said that council's civic offices in Shrewsbury are a "very fine example of post war modern architecture", and should be listed – a move that would prevent them being demolished.

Shropshire Council has confirmed it plans to leave the premises, and could sell the site for redevelopment, potentially with the current building being demolished.

It applied to Historic England to secure immunity from listing for the building – which would prevent it being granted listed status, along with the protections which come with the designation.

However, there have also been rival and opposing applications for listed status to be conferred on the building.

Historic England will assess the applications and provide a report for the government which will make a final decision.

But now SOS has called for the council's application to be rejected.

A statement from the group said: "A group which appreciates the proud Shropshire Shirehall and its striking yet considerate architecture have formed 'Save Our Shirehall'. We want to ensure the building continues to serve local needs for public and staff as it has done so well for 54 years. For both staff and public the Shirehall has the potential to safely accommodate the office part of the new home/office work balance influenced by the Covid-19 risk.

"If the council's application of July 20 is successful it means Shropshire's Shirehall cannot be listed for a period of five years. This would mean that our county's council could sell the Shirehall or demolish it for redevelopment.

"We appreciate that modern architecture is 'Marmite' to some tastes but the Shirehall, besides being Shropshire's civic centre, is a very fine example of post war modern architecture and should be protected by listing by Historic England."

The statement added: "Architectural styles come and go and in future years the Shirehall could be seen as a much-treasured example of late twentieth century architecture."

Sally Stote of SOS said today: "Covid-19 and our climate risks provides a double opportunity for new ways of safe working to better use the designed flexibility within the fine Shirehall building. It is well documented that sustainable refurbishment has significantly less environmental impact than demolition and rebuild."

John Crowe of SOS added: "Shropshire Council's process leading to its application to Historic England for a 'Certificate of Immunity' is opaque at best and invisible at worst. The council should withdraw its application and provide an open process through which councillors, Shropshire people and interested bodies can debate the future of this significant modern building which really belongs to the people of Shropshire."

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.