We will leave with no deal, predicts MP

And Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he thought leaving without an agreement was now the best possible outcome.

Mr Kawczynski, an outspoken Brexiteer, said there appeared to be little prospect of the EU backing down on its demands that the European Court of Justice be allowed to act as an arbiter between the UK and the EU in future disputes between the two sides.

"I predict a no-deal and I think it is essential to go for no-deal," he said.

"I will not support any deal whereby any aspect of our internal judicial process and sovereignty can be controlled by Brussels."

Mr Kawczynski said British law was respected around the world, and formed the basis of many other countries' legal systems.

It was therefore unacceptable to make British law subject to the European Court of Justice, he said.

"Maritime law is predicated on British law, there are many countries around the world using British law in their financial sector, the world looks towards the British legal system," said Mr Kawczynski.

"And yet we could potentially be subjugating our own British law to Brussels.

"This is why now if they continue to try and thwart our ability to deliver what the people voted for, of course, you are going to have to walk away without a deal."

Mr Kawczynski said he did not believe that leaving without a deal would have the impact on trade that Remainers claimed.

"Only 12 percent of our entire GDP is predicated on exports to the European Union, and we think that a fraction of that 12 percent will have short-term additional work with tariffs and customs forms," he said.

"But they do it very successfully with exports to Canada and America and other countries so why not do it with the European Union? I think no deal is looking increasingly certain."