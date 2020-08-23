40,000 over-75s in Shropshire and Mid Wales face end to free TV licences

Tens of thousands of pensioner households across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Powys will soon receive notice ending their automatic right to a free TV licence.

Campaigners insist that the change will be devastating for many of the 21,300 in Shropshire, 9,650 in Powys and 7,450 in Telford & Wrekin due to lose out - and that a second wave of coronavirus could make access to television a “lifeline” activity.

The new rules came into force on August 1, meaning that only households with someone aged 75 or over who receives Pension Credit will be eligible for a free licence.

House of Commons Library data reveals that across the West Midlands an estimated 291,370 and across Wales an estimated 165,980 pensioner households will now need to fork out for a licence.

Previously, anyone aged 75 or over was exempt from the charge, which stands at £157.50 per year.

The BBC was given responsibility for funding free TV licences as part of a deal with the Government in 2015.

But the corporation says it would cost £745 million a year to foot the bill, which it could afford only by shutting down numerous channels and radio stations.

General secretary of the National Pensioners Convention Jan Shortt said: “This is devastating for all those people who will now have to find the extra money. We’re particularly concerned about those who are only just over the Pension Credit limit.

Difficult decisions

“They’re the ones who are already making difficult decisions about how they spend their money.

“For those people their TV is a lifeline, particularly when we might have a second wave of the coronavirus.”

She added: “We will continue to argue with the Government – it’s their responsibility.”

The analysis compared figures on households with someone aged 75 or over receiving Winter Fuel Payments – a universal benefit – with Pension Credit claims in November last year in which the main claimant was in the age group.

The BBC said was sending letters asking residents to confirm their eligibility to continue to receive a free licence, or to pay from this month.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “It was the Government who decided to stop funding free TV licence fees for the over-75s. The BBC isn't making any judgements about who is or isn’t poor, as the Government sets the criteria for Pension Credit eligibility.

“Our focus is now on making the transition as safe and easy as possible for all older people.

She added that 800 call centre staff were working to support customers.

The Department for Culture Media and Sport said: "The BBC - must now look urgently at supporting those affected and using its substantial £4 billion licence fee income to deliver for audiences of all ages, including by making efficiencies."