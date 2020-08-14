Day Care Centres in Powys will stay closed

Adult Services portfolio holder, Cllr Myfanwy Alexander has taken the decision under delegated powers to keep them closed.

A report by adult services head of commissioning, Dylan Owen, shows that families of people who used the day care centres, have started asking when they will reopen.

Mr Owen said: “It is not possible to re-open day centres safely in Powys at this time.

“The assessment by the adult social care senior managers team on July 29 concludes that it is not possible to re-open the day services safely at this time and that this should remain the case while the legal physical distancing requirements are in place.

“This will remain the position while the physical/social distancing and PPE/hygiene legislation remain in place.”

Mr Owen added that people who were attending the day services have either been supported with care at home, helped by family, or have chosen to not receive further support.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemi, social services in Powys went into business continuity emergency mode on March 16.

Within a week all day care centres/services for adults and older people were closed in order to minimise the risk of infection.

Advertising

It came in response to the government’s ‘lockdown’ and requirement that people stay at home where possible.

The day centres are:

• Park Day Centre, Newtown

• Maesywennol, Llanidloes

Advertising

• Arlais Day Centre, Llandrindod Wells

• Arosfa, Brecon

• Canolfan, Ystradgynlais

• Day Centre at Bethshan, Newtown

• Ann Holloway Welshpool

• East Radnor Day Centre, Presteigne

• Hafal Crossroads, Machynlleth