More caravans can be added to holiday park near Machynlleth

Situated 600 metres to the north east of Penegoes, Maesperthi Caravan and Lodge Park is already a successful award-winning farm diversification project.

The Davies family have farmed there for 400 years and the caravan park has expanded over time to now have 72 caravans and eight lodges there.

The new caravans will be 12.5 metres long, 3.9 metres wide and 3.6 metres high to the ridge, and will be placed on “concrete pads”.

Powys County Council (PCC) planning officer, Luke Jones, said in his report: “The proposed development is acceptable within this location and will not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding landscape.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development fundamentally complies with relevant planning policy and the recommendation is one of conditional consent.”

Local County Councillor Elwyn Vaughan (Glantwymyn – Plaid Cymru) was consulted on the application and said: “This proposal is a natural extension of the current high quality site.”

Cadfarch community council also discussed the application and their clerk, Richard Jones, said: “The members have been consulted by e-mail, and a majority have expressed their support.

“No concerns or objections were raised.”

The holiday park is just off the A489 road and also has a leisure complex and which comprises a jacuzzi, sauna and gym, as well as a large playground , summerhouse and laundrette.

In 2004 the family won the Montgomeryshire Agricultural Association Farm Diversification and followed this up with Powys Business of the Year Award for Farm Diversification in 2011.