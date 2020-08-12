Covert surveillance used to investigate illegal tobacco sales

On Wednesday, August 12, portfolio holder for corporate governance and engagement, Cllr Graham Breeze (Welshpool Llanerchyddol – Independent) agreed under delegated powers a report of Powys County Council’s use of surveillance techniques.

The report by Helen Dolman, the professional lead officer for data protection explains the council’s use of covert surveillance under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 200 (RIPA).

It also says that PCC has used its powers of surveillance four times between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 for trading standard investigations of illegal tobacco.

Ms Dolman, said: “All authorisations were given judicial approval by a magistrate. The council has not authorised the use of a covert human intelligence source.

“All RIPA authorisations must be signed by an authorising officer.”

She adds that at the moment the lead officer for trading standards, community safety and emergency planning is the only member of staff in the whole of PCC who is able to authorise surveillance operations.

Ms Dolman said that that the Surveillance Commissioners office had inspected PCC a year ago in August 2019.

The commissioners office has said that all applications for directed surveillance were: “extremely well formed and contained a detailed rationale as to why the use of covert surveillance was necessary.”

Training for staff due to take place earlier this year had to be postponed firstly in February due to the storms and flooding, and then in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The training sessions are now supposed to take place in September.