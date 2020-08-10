Arts centre plans for former Machynlleth chapel is refused.

The change of use application for Capel y Graig. had been sent to Powys County Council by Mary Gilbert of Space.

In a planning statement, Ms Gilbert said: “The plan to use it as a community arts centre is to enable it to once again become a resource for the community.

“It would offer a home to artists, musicians, craftspeople, community groups, the elderly, children and those with mental health issues.

“The space would be a gallery, a venue, a meeting room, a workshop and shop.”

Having a kitchen there would also allow people to buy home-cooked, vegan and vegetarian food at “reasonable cost.”

Having a kitchen would also allow events such as tea for the elderly and day workshops for children and families, to take place.

Her vision was to see the community feel a “sense of ownership of the space and a sense of belonging.”

But, the proposal was objected to by Machynlleth Town Council.

They said “Machynlleth does not need another performance venue and especially one that is so close to residential areas when there is not enough parking provision and where there have already been a number of complaints regarding noise, litter and other antisocial behaviour.”

They also believe there could be legal restrictions in the chapel deeds that prohibit some of the activities proposed for the conversion.

Machynlleth county councillor, Mike Williams (Inependent) said that he was happy for officers to deal with the application under delegated powers.

Planning officer, Luke Jones said in the decision report: “Officers consider that the proposed development is contrary to policy, as such, it is recommended that the application is refused.

The report explained that not enough information had been provided to asses the changes to the chapel in a conservation area.

Information on whether noise from the centre would affect neighbours had also not been included.

Church services took place at Capel y Graig for over 200 years from 1789 to around 2004 when falling numbers and and ageing congregation saw it close.

The chapel was re-built in 1824, a Sunday School added to it in 1892 and a rear extension in 1975.

The building has damp walls, leaking pipework resulting in extensive dry rot and fungus.

Window frames have deteriorated and the walls are missing plaster in places.