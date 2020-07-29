£2.5 million leisure centre refurbishments set to go ahead

Powys County Council’s cabinet were told at their meeting on Tuesday, that the funding for building projects needs to be re-jigged.

This is partly due to the coronavirus pandemic causing delays.

However, work on leisure centres including surveys and assessments of work needed on Brecon swimming pool, replacement of outdoor sports pitches at Llanidloes and Welshpool, as well as work on replacing a roof, lights and resurfacing of car parks will now go ahead.

The business case for the leisure capital schemes had been discussed and approved in principle by the council’s senior staff in April.

Portfolio holder for culture which includes leisure service, Councillor Rachel Powell, said: “The investment in our leisure centres will be hugely beneficial especially with the current situation.

“Young people and children in time will go back to school and hopefully use these resources.

“It demonstrates that there has been opportunities during this crisis when previously they would have been delayed by the usage.”

Finance portfolio holder, Councillor Aled Davies said: “The revised working budget for the Capital Programme, after accounting for approved virements, is £121.81 million.”

Advertising

The original budget was £132.87 million.

'Slippage'

Councillor Davies said that the actual spend and committed expenditure so far is £32.48million and that he expected “slippage” or delays on schemes .

He added that a review of the schemes included identifying those which can be delayed or even stopped was under way.

Advertising

The report also proposed moving £130,000 from between budget accounts to buy four tipper trucks, that are needed to help build houses.

Major work on building schemes include technical design work on the new school building for Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng (Welshpool), further feasibility work for the new building scheme Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth and early design work for two new special schools, Cedewain and Brynllywarch.

The recycling facility being built at Abermule will also receive more funding as will improvements to the ICT infrastructure.

Cabinet noted and approved the report and the spending on leisure centres will go to full council for approval.

Leisure Centre refurbishment schemes: