WATCH: Jacob Rees-Mogg visits Ironbridge teddy bear factory

By Deborah Hardiman | Ironbridge | Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg paid a visit to Ironbridge as part of a tour of the region and says people should have confidence going forward as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg at Ironbridge teddy bear factory Merrythought with the House of Commons bear

The Leader of the House of Commons visited Merrythought teddy bear factory, in Coalbrookdale, accompanied by Telford MP Lucy Allan.

He was in the West Midlands as part of his first regional tour since lockdown which saw him call in at the Ironbridge business and the Phoenix 10 development in Walsall.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I have very happy memories of being a candidate here in 2001 when I ran in the neighbouring seat to Telford, Wrekin. I love coming back to the area.

"It has been a really hard year. We had the flooding earlier on in the year and then coronavirus hit.

"Business across Britain have had a tough time. Businesses have been adapting the various Government schemes, such as furlough scheme and support for the self-employed.

"It's about helping people.

"I think the message now is that the number of coronavirus deaths is steadily dropping and the transmission of the disease is going down. We can have a feeling of the country getting back to normality by Christmas.

"We should be confident."

