Smoking ban 'opportunistic', says group

The Government is introducing legislation which would make it easier for licensed venues and cafes to introduce seating areas outside.

But Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Northover has tabled an amendment which would require such areas to be non-smoking. Her amendment has been backed by the Local Government Association, which represents local authorities across England.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, had previously called for non-smoking areas to be introduced in existing beer gardens and outdoor areas.

The move has been met with fierce opposition by the Freedom Organisation for the Right to Enjoy Smoking Tobacco (Forest).

Director Simon Clark said there was no evidence that smoking outdoors presented any risk to public health.

"This is gross opportunism by a small group of anti-smoking peers who have spotted a chance to advance their extreme anti-smoking agenda," he said.

"In the wake of lockdown, pubs, restaurants and cafes already face huge challenges.

"This is the worst possible time to add to their burden by imposing further regulations that could discourage a lot of smokers from returning."

Mr Clark said the indoor smoking ban led to the closure of thousands of pubs after it was introduced in 2007.

"Although many smokers reluctantly adapted to the ban, banning smoking outside could be the final straw," he said.

"The hospitality industry needs to issue a firm response and reject additional government interference on an issue that should be a matter for individual proprietors."

The Business and Planning Bill, including Baroness Northover's amendment, is being debated in the Lords this week.