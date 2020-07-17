Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Ludlow libraries to reopen

The libraries, in Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Ludlow, have been operating a click & collect service for the past couple of weeks.

Now from Monday they will be open to customers for the first time since March when the national lockdown began.

Also from Monday the 'Ready Reads click & collect service' will be made available from libraries in Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Church Stretton, Cleobury Mortimer, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Shifnal and Whitchurch.

Michael Lewis, Shropshire Council’s library service manager said: “Our Ready Reads service has been really popular with customers, many of whom have appreciated receiving book choices selected by library staff.

"We’ve had well over 300 people using the service in the first five days alone. However, we’re excited about the next step which is to enable customers to come into Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry libraries.

"Once again we’ll be reviewing how this goes before opening the rest or our libraries in August.”

