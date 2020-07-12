'Powys pound' spending up to 30 per cent

In three years the level of spending by Powys County Council with firms in the county, has gone up by four per cent, from 26 per cent to 30 per cent.

This rise, equates to just over £13 million more being pumped into the county’s economy.

The data was released following a question at anytime by Plaid Cymru, group leader Councillor Elwyn Vaughan.

Cllr Vaughan asked for the latest figures and a comparison to previous years.

Finance portfolio holder Councillor Aled Davies, said: “These figures show a real positive impact of the Powys Pound vision with an additional £13m of council expenditure being spent in Powys.

“However, there are anomalies in the way these figures are calculated and collected and this will be addressed this financial year.”

He explained that companies who employ Powys people and use local suppliers may not be counted in the figures – because their company headquarters is out of the county.

“The current methodology therefore does not fully measure the impact of the council’s spend on the local economy,” said Cllr Davies.

Advertising

In recent weeks the council has started a #SupportLocalPowys campaign to get people shopping in their nearest high street.

Cllr Vaughan added: “If it’s important for the residents of Powys to spend locally, it’s also important for the council to do likewise.

“What’s good enough for the goose is good enough for the gander.”

He urges the council to be more ambitious and aim for 40 per cent procurement from Powys firms and 75 per cent from Welsh ones.

Advertising

These Aims that had been backed by councillors at a meeting in October 2017.

The Powys Pound is an initiative that has received praise from the future generations commissioner for Wales, Sophie Howe.

It was seen as a good example of a local authorities changing policies to try to boost the local economy.

A survey claimed that every £1 spent by the council is worth £6 for the economy.