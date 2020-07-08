New assistant director for highways at Shropshire Council

Steve Smith, who is a qualified civil engineer, will take up his role on July 20.

He has worked in local Government for 32 years, including 17 years at London Borough of Enfield and the last 15 years at Oxfordshire County Council managing highways, waste and transport.

At Enfield Steve helped set up an arms-length highways consultancy that allowed the council to undertake works outside of the borough, including involvement in projects such as Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Wembley Stadium and developing the King of Saudi Arabia’s stable complex.

More recently he was a founder member of the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme Partnership, a multi-agency collaboration which is seeking to deliver several flood protection and broader infrastructure improvements around Oxford.

At Shropshire Council, Steve’s responsibilities will include the planned Shrewsbury north west relief road, the development of new recycling facilities across the county and the development of a new park and ride service for Shrewsbury, plus much more.

Steve said: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role in such a beautiful area of the country. My family and I have been visiting friends and family in Shropshire several times a year for many years and have fallen in love with the area over that time, and so the opportunity to be part of helping Shropshire realise its full potential is a dream come true.

“I am passionate about providing high-quality and high-performing public services.

“Local Government has been facing a decade of reducing budgets and staffing during austerity, but the current events during lockdown has helped show the very best of what councils have to offer and how quickly and enthusiastically staff and contractors within Shropshire have been able to adapt to challenging situations to continue to deliver essential services to residents and businesses. I am very much looking forward to working with these excellent councillors, staff and key partners in helping Shropshire Council be the best that it can be.”

Mark Barrow, executive director of place with Shropshire Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve to Shropshire Council at what is a very exciting and challenging time and know that he will be a huge asset to the council.

“I wish Steve every success in his new role and look forward to working with him.”

A member of the Chartered Institution of Highways & Transport, Steve actively engages in several national and regional working groups to improve public services particularly in the highways sector.

He currently lives in Oxfordshire but plans to move up to Shropshire once his youngest daughter has completed her A-levels.