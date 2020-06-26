Virtual meetings 'excluding' some members

The Coronavirus Act, passed earlier this year in an effort to control the spread of the virus, suspended all public gatherings.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council member Brenda Richards asked whether in-person meetings could be re-introduced next month, as two of her colleagues have chosen not to have home internet access so are unable to take part fully.

Chairman Richard Overton said he looked forward to the return of physical meetings, but said the law was clear and inflexible. Councillor Robert Cadman pointed out that Zoom, the parish’s chosen virtual meeting platform, has a “dial-in” function to allow contributors to speak and listen over a conventional phone line. Parish staff agreed to help the two members test the system.

They were speaking at the end of the parish council’s June meeting, as they set the date for the next one.

Cllr Richards asked: “Could we possibly consider social distancing in a room somewhere?”

Cllr Cadman, who works as a political assistant at City of Wolverhampton Council, said the issue had come up there.

“There has been recent advice to the Local Government Association which says councils should not meet in committee form, as it’s not considered necessary travel,” he said.

Cllr Overton confirmed this was unaffected by the relaxation of some lockdown restriction, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, June 23.

The guidance also prohibited “hybrid meetings”, where some meet physically and others attend virtually, Cllr Cadman added.

Cllr Richards said she was concerned councillors Ernie Dabbs and Maureen Warner were being left out, “because they’ve personally chosen not to have an internet connection before all of this started.”

Cllr Overton said: “I do think we should try to support those members as best we can.

“I’d love to meet and sit, socially distanced, but I just think, currently, we’re not allowed to do that. We have to go with the law, really.

Councillor Veronica Fletcher – who, like Cllr Overton, is also a member of Telford and Wrekin Council and confirmed that the same rules apply there – suggested parish council staff “telephone Ernie and Maureen and, between them, do a trial test of them dialling in to a ‘meeting so they can see how it works?”

The clerk and projects officer confirmed they would be happy to do that.