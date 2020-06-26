Council agrees to look at Oswestry car park changes

In the latest debate over Oswestry’s Central Car Park, the town council agreed expert advice was needed to establish the most appropriate entrance and exit points.

The issue of how motorists pay to use the car park can then be addressed, avoiding the possibility of having to pay twice for new barriers and payment meters if it was decided to alter the layout in the future.

Councillor Mike Isherwood, who tabled a motion calling for the council to make the changes, said: “I think it’s an issue that’s been on the back burner for a while.

“We need to solve the issue of making it easier for shoppers to stay longer in the town and answer the question once and for all of where the exit should be.

“We have never got the question properly answered. We need to grasp the nettle and get an answer.

“Crucially, it needs to be done before we do anything about changing the payment system.”

A similar motion, brought by Councillor Paul Milner, was withdrawn and Councillor Milner instead supported Councillor Isherwood’s motion.

He said the changes would bring an end to people using the car park as a “rat run” and a place to congregate at night, to the frustration of nearby residents.

He said: “They don’t want people beeping their horns or doing doughnuts there at night.

“I think the exit needs to be looked at. Instead of more and more cars going through residential areas, they perhaps need to go out of the exit on Salop Road, or Church Street or Victoria Road.”

Councillors agreed the current exit onto a Roft Street was not suitable due to being to close to people’s homes, and was not safe for pedestrians.

Members voted in favour of the motion. The council will now establish the cost of a full feasibility study, and will decide at a future meeting whether to proceed with it.