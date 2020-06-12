Campaigner urges Shropshire Council to support Local Energy Bill

A question submitted to the council by energy campaigner Nick Saxby ahead of a cabinet meeting next week asks the council’s leadership to support the Local Electricity Bill, which passed its first reading in Parliament on Wednesday.

So far more than 40 councils across the UK have signed up in support of the bill.

Mr Saxby, who is part of a renewable energy development in Shropshire, said: “I have seen the great potential that our region has for becoming a substantial hub for green energy development.

“I am strongly in favour of this bill. I believe that it will bring about great opportunity for local renewable energy projects and increase their positive impact for local communities.”

According to the ‘Power for People’ campaign, the bill seeks to amend regulations in the energy sector which currently prohibit renewable energy producers to sell directly to local consumers.

It says current arrangements favour large energy companies, and stifle small scale renewable energy production.

If the bill passes, it will make local green energy projects financially viable by lowering the barriers to entry to the energy market.

Mr Saxby said: “Shropshire Council has been vocal about its commitment to tackling the climate emergency, but has been slow to act.

“I was very curious as to why the council had not endorsed this bill. Given its significant potential to improve both the clean energy provision in the United Kingdom, and the empowerment of local communities, I would be perplexed why they would not”.

Several parish and town councils in Shropshire have joined the list of over 200 councils in passing motions to support the bill.

Mr Saxby added: “I have also written to my own town’s council in Whitchurch to ask for their support.

“Only one of our region’s MPs have joined the coalition of 176 who support the bill in parliament. This makes me wonder about their commitment to this issue too.

“I look forward to hearing the council’s response next week. Hopefully they will show their support for green energy development and more resilient local communities”.