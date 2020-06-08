Probe into how cultural hub and library went £5 million over budget.

At the audit committee meeting on Thursday, Ian Halstead, assistant director of Powys County Council’s internal auditors, SWAP, confirmed that work had started on an investigation.

In December 2019, Brecon’s new cultural hub and library, Y Gaer (Welsh for Fortress) finally opened.

It is the redevelopment of the Grade II* listed Shire Hall and construction of a new modern library at the former Brecknock Museum & Art Gallery.

Councillor Karen Laurie- Parry has been leading the calls for an investigation into how the project costs rose, from £9 million to £14 million.

Councillor Laurie-Parry, said “Where are we with that now regarding Y Gaer?”

She added that she had already met with SWAP to discuss her concerns with the project.

Mr Halstead, said: “That was good in pointing us in the right direction, we have now developed a terms of reference for the investigation.

“At the moment we are still in the very early stages of collecting information.”

He added that he had spoken to the Nina Davies, the head of housing, and Nigel Brinn, the director of economy and environment, about Y Gaer.

And he told councillors that both were happy for the investigation to proceed.

Mr Halstead said: “We have now arranged to meet some of the operational people in the service and are gathering evidence to look at two areas in particular. Those are the financial control of the project and it’s governance.”

Committee chairman, Councillor John Morris added that members of the committee would want to “keep in touch” on this investigation.

Last summer there were public meetings and protests in Brecon with people and councillors concerned about the project.

In July, 2019 it emerged that the county council was in discussion with Brecon Beacons College, part of the NPTC Group of Colleges, to bring it in as a partner.

There were also fears that the children’s library was being dismantled to make way for the college, but these proved to be unfounded.

The Welsh Government and National Heritage Lottery Fund have provided almost £4 million in grant funding for the project.

There have been concerns that changes to what is being provided in the building could jeopardise that investment.