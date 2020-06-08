New parking permits set to be agreed for Ludlow holiday lets

Shropshire Council plans to allow holiday let owners to purchase annual tickets for £100 for visitors staying at the properties to use.

A report to the authority’s cabinet ahead of a meeting next week says the changes will help to support the town’s visitor economy.

A new parking strategy came into effect in Ludlow in November 2018 as part of a county-wide gradual roll-out. A scrutiny committee assessed the impact of the changes in June 2019 and recommended that concessions be brought in for holiday lets within residents’ parking schemes.

Following two public consultations on the proposals, it has been recommended that cabinet gives the green light to the new traffic regulation order (TRO) which will benefit around 15 businesses.

The report says: “Given holiday let properties would be residential properties, with entitlement to a residential permit all year round, the proposal to allow holiday let properties to obtain one permit is not considered detrimental to the viability of the parking strategy as it is currently operating.”

Ludlow Town Council objected to the proposals, saying the new permit scheme favoured a “small section” of the town’s businesses.

“The town council believes that all accommodation providers require support, and there is a case for greater support for the local business that used to be able to purchase parking permits for business use,” it said.

“The proposal as it stands is not supportive of the diversity that Ludlow has to offer, and wishes to retain, and therefore the town council is unable to support this proposal.”

Straightforward

There were 14 representations made in support of the plans. Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: “This is a straightforward move that will help ensure the viability of holiday lets. These form a core part of Ludlow’s visitor economy.

“In recent months, before Covid-19, bookings have dropped because visitors cannot park near to their holiday home under the parking regime introduced in November 2018.

“This is particularly important in Ludlow as many of our weekend and weekly guests are elderly. They need their vehicles nearby to unload and to access during their stay.

“This TRO will not lead to a significant pressure increase in on-street car parking but will help support the visitor economy, not just in the current tourism downturn, but for many years to come.”

The report to cabinet adds: “It is recommended that, should the decision be approved, holiday let owners should be asked to provide feedback to the service area on numbers of people renting the properties with regard to those with physical or learning disabilities and /or caring responsibilities, for whom the location of the parking facilities is a significant consideration in terms of physical access.

“This will contribute to better understanding of any positive impacts in equality and social inclusion terms, which may then be replicable elsewhere.”