'Get a grip': Shrewsbury MP hits out at colleagues complaining about having to queue to vote

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | Politics | Published:

An MP has hit out at colleagues complaining about having to queue to vote in the House of Commons.

MPs queue outside the Commons as they wait to vote

MPs returned to physical voting at Westminster earlier this week with a new queuing system in place – devised by Jacob Rees Mogg – to allow for social distancing.

The system was criticised by some who felt MPs should still be allowed to vote remotely until the restrictions introduced as part of the pandemic have passed.

However, Daniel Kawczynski, writing on Twitter, thanked Mr Rees Mogg for introducing the system and said MPs were wrong to complain.

He said: "MPs moaning that we have to queue to vote really need to get a grip.

"Whilst nation goes through tremendous hardships they complain we need to stand in line for a few extra minutes to fulfil our duties.

"I send my thanks for very effective return back to Commons @Jacob_Rees_Mogg."

