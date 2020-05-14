New ad-board restrictions to be agreed

Suggested rules on the size, weight, style and positioning of A boards are to be considered by a Shropshire Council scrutiny committee next week, and could come into force later this year if endorsed by councillors.

If approved, businesses will have to pay for an A board licence to cover the council’s costs of administrating and policing the new regulations.

Concerns had been raised over pavements becoming cluttered and difficult to navigate for people with pushchairs, wheelchairs and visual impairments.

Current guidance allows businesses to use up to two A boards, which can be placed away from the premises to direct people, and there are no specifications on size or style.

The lack of restrictions led some disability groups to call for a outright ban, as other authorities had done.

But the recommendations from the committee sub-group tasked with reviewing the council’s A boards policy are that all boards should meet certain safety requirements and be positioned against the wall of the premises. There will also be a limit of one A board per premises, regardless of the number of businesses at that premises.

The group’s report says: “It was clear to the group that Shropshire Council’s existing guidelines did not strike the right balance between businesses and the needs of pedestrians.

“They resulted in too many A boards along some popular high streets, which could be both a visual blight and a hazard to mobility.

“The lack of specific design guidelines for A boards posed a particular hazard for visually impaired pedestrians.

“These issues were exacerbated by a lack of Shropshire Council officers to enforce the guidelines.”

The group suggests the council introduce the requirement for all A boards to have a rail along its base, allowing visually impaired people to use the paths more safely. They should also be heavy enough that they do not blow over, and have a maximum size.

Town and parish councils will be consulted on supplementary policies for their own areas.