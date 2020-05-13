MP writes to party colleague over devolution comments

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, has written to Daniel Kawczynski asking him to rethink his criticism of the Welsh Government over its policies to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Kawczynski had accused Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford of undermining the Prime Minister's message over the virus, after Mr Drakeford said there would be no relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in Wales. He said having different laws in England and Wales caused difficulties in border areas such as Shropshire.

Mr Williams said while he shared some of Mr Kawczynski's concerns, MPs had to respect that the devolved Welsh Government would want to exercise its powers.

He wrote: "The time for serious debate and inquiry into the effect of this divergence is not for now. It will come later. In the meantime, to question the fundamentals of Welsh democracy because of any divergence is wrong and unhelpful."

Mr Kawczynski said he fully respected Welsh democracy, but wanted to open up a respectful debate about whether having two different sets of laws for communities that were closely intertwined were good for the areas affected.