Adult and children's safeguarding boards to merge

Shropshire Safeguarding Partnership was formed last year having previously been known as Shropshire Safeguarding Children’s Board.

Shropshire Council now wants to widen the partnership’s remit to encompass the current Adult Safeguarding Board and the Community Safety Partnership.

At next week’s Cabinet meeting – the authority’s first ever meeting to be held remotely – members will be asked to approve the amalgamation.

A report published ahead of the meeting said: “Since the Safeguarding Boards review in 2017, it has been an aspiration of senior leaders to build closer links between the Adult and Children’s Safeguarding Boards.

“In terms of the Community Safety Partnership, administration and officer support has historically been provided by Public Health until recent budget pressures in this area.

“This presents Shropshire Council with an opportunity to review all of these statutory functions with a view to aligning our arrangements.”

If approved, Shropshire Council would be the accountable body on behalf of the new partnership, which would have an independent chairperson.

The report says: “It is possible that in bringing these areas together some focus may be lost, however, the opportunities this presents outweighs this risk.

Advertising

“While it is recognised that the legislative framework for adults and children and community safety are different, there is a need to strengthen joint working particularly when [certain] factors are apparent.”

These include when adult’s and children’s services are working with the same family, when a person is moving from children’s to adult’s services, the presence of mental health issues and alcohol or drug misuse.

Each of the three current bodies have agreed to progress with the formation of the partnership.

Priorities for the new partnership have already been agreed and include domestic abuse, exploitation and neglect.

The report concludes: “Progressing with the amalgamation described above will further strengthen the ability of Shropshire Council to fulfil is strategic, statutory responsibilities in relation to the safety of those living in Shropshire.”