Shropshire MP's sadness at postponed eco conference

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as Cop26, was due to have been held from November 9 to 20.

But this week Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, announced that the event would be postponed until next year.

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said he was disappointed that the conference had been postponed, but added that it was the right thing to do.

"This decision to postpone Cop26 is a sad unfortunate necessity, due to the global impact of Covid-19," he said.

"There were a host of challenges ahead to have made Cop26 the success it needs to be, given restrictions imposed around the world."

The conference, which would have been attended by leaders from across the world, had been billed as a 'global stocktake' of progress made since signing the Paris agreement in 2016.