£17.5 million funding for Shropshire councils to tackle Covid-19

Around £14.2m of the government funding will help local authorities respond to pressures across the services they deliver, such as adult social care and bin collections, while £3.3m is from a hardship fund to provide council tax relief to vulnerable people and households.

Shropshire Council has been allocated £9m, including a £1.54m hardship fund, while Telford & Wrekin Council has been given £5.2m with a £1.82m hardship fund.

The bulk of the funding will be used to enhance the NHS discharge process, speeding up the process of patients returning home once they no longer need urgent treatment and freeing up bed space.

Nationally it is hoped up to 15,000 hospital beds will be made available for patients with coronavirus.

The cash has been welcomed by MPs from across the region.

Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said: "We look to the councils at this critical time for leadership. This additional money is very welcome. We will continue, as the situation unfolds, to ensure whatever additional resources they need.

"This is not a time to be worrying about the pounds, shillings and pence.

"I'm delighted that this additional money is available. I'm very keen to hear of the ways in which the council themselves can be helping the mushroom of voluntary groups which are being set up across the county to help people through this crisis."

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said: "I called for this additional funding and I'm glad the government has responded speedily. There are immediate funding needs, which this additional funding will help meet, but with council tax holidays and an overall drop in revenue to councils in the few months ahead, the government will need to do more. I will continue to work with both councils to make the case for Shropshire."

Local Government Secretary, Robert Jenrick, said: "The work of local authorities to deliver social care and other vital public services has never been more important than it is now – and will be – in the days and weeks ahead.

"That’s why we’re giving local councils additional funding to spend where it’s needed most, to ensure they can meet the cost of the increased demand for social care, and continue to protect the most vulnerable people in society."