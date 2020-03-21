MP Mark Pritchard: Parliament must sit during coronavirus outbreak

Mark Pritchard said it is important to hold the government to account as it uses its emergency powers.

He took to Twitter to stress that Parliament must continue sitting.

As the government urged people to ensure they were socially isolating, Mr Pritchard said steps could be taken to ensure space in the often crowded House of Commons.

He said it was important that the views of his constituents were held during the emergency.

"It is vital that parliament continues to sit to hold the government to account as it deploys significant emergency powers," he said.

The Government is adopting the emergency powers it needs to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.



Yesterday I supported the Government's approach to protecting the nation's health, but called for Parliament to sit as often as possible so it can hold the Government to account. pic.twitter.com/HHWSdWJ8Wl — Mark Pritchard MP (@MPritchardUK) March 20, 2020

"This might be done with a maximum number of MPs in the chamber at any one time. This week I have spoken up for constituents stranded abroad, businesses that have had to close and on many other issues. It is right to challenge and question ministers. People want to be heard and represented. If Parliament closes this becomes much harder"