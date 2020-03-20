Council's new homes to be ready this time next year

Cornovii Developments Ltd, which formed last year with a £14 million loan from the council, has revealed designs for the first of up to 50 sites it hopes to develop across Shropshire in the coming years.

The company aims to build around 200 properties a year to help address the shortage of housing in the county, particularly two and three-bedroom homes.

A planning application for the first site, Frith Close in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, is on track to be submitted in April, with a view to work starting by the autumn.

The proposals are for two bungalows and 31 homes.

The company anticipates people will be able to move into the first homes by spring 2021, and the project to be completed by spring 2022.

“The site of a former care home will be developed and transformed into a vibrant residential area to satisfy the needs and aspirations of those wanting to own their own home within the county town,” a statement from Cornovii said.

“Our initial proposals for the site include a range of two, three and four bedroom homes and bungalows with a good number of generously spaced two bed homes for local first time buyers. The development will include detached and semi-detached homes, subject to planning consent.”

The developer is also in the process of finalising proposals for its second housing scheme, on the site of a former school in Overton Road, St Martin’s, near Oswestry. The number of homes is yet to be revealed.

With a planning application set to be submitted in May, company bosses say construction at the St Martin’s site should progress at the same timeline as the Shrewsbury development, with an estimated completion date of spring 2022.

The company said: “We will provide several financial contributions for local amenities as part of the proposed development and working with our construction partners we will be seeking further ways to optimise the benefits of our activity for local residents.”