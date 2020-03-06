Council tax increase of 3.99 per cent agreed for Telford

Bills will increase by 3.99 per cent, with the extra money helping to pay for increasing demand on adult social care and children's safeguarding.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the increase at a meeting of its full council at Oakengates Theatre last night.

The total includes a 1.99 per cent increase, as well as the Government's additional two per cent adult social care precept.

The increased 3.99 per cent will raise a total £2.69 million.

There will be further increases based on decisions by the police and crime commissioner, the fire authority and individual town and parish councils.