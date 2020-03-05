Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski secures flooding debate in Parliament

Mr Kawczynski will host a Westminster Hall debate on flooding on Wednesday next week.

He said he was looking forward to working with the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council to keep the Government focused on the issue over the coming months.

Mr Kawczynski, who has called for more government funding to tackle flooding problems in Shropshire, has also submitted a written parliamentary question to Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Last week Mr Eustice visited Shrewsbury and Ironbridge after being asked by Mr Kawczynski to see the devastation caused by the floods. Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Bewdley in north Worcestershire were also severely affected.

Environment Secretary George Eustice, right, in Shrewsbury last week with Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting (front) and Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski

Mr Kawczynski said local representatives of the Environment Agency and Shropshire Council had a long-term solution for managing the River Severn, which ran through 18 constituencies.

“Rather than piecemeal flood defences, which just push the problem further downstream, we need a holistic approach to managing the whole river, including through wet washland schemes,” he said.

Mr Kawczynski has also called for a dam to be built as part of the North-West Relief Road scheme.

“If we can afford £106 million for HS2, then I think we can afford to fund more flood alleviation schemes,” he said.

In his question to Mr Eustice, Mr Kawczynski said: "Following Shropshire Environment Agency/Shropshire Council's presentation during his visit to Shrewsbury last week, what steps is the Secretary of State taking to support/fund these proposals?"