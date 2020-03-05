Historic houses plan to be considered

Country Contractors Ltd have applied to refurbish five houses on Carpenters Row, Coalbrookdale, and create five dedicated parking spaces.

But objectors say there is an “ongoing dispute” about the ownership of land the Shropshire-based company wants to redesign at the rear of the Grade-II listed terrace. Local residents have used it as a car parking area, planners say.

Telford and Wrekin’s Planning Committee will discuss the proposal next week. Council officers recommend they vote in favour, but The Gorge Parish Council and ward councillor Carolyn Healy object.

Built in 1783, the two-storey houses are in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and Severn Gorge Conservation Area.

A design statement, submitted by Country Contractors director Martin McNulty, said the company bought them from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust in July.

“These houses have been unoccupied, ‘at-risk’ and steadily deteriorating for many years,” the statement said, adding that their conservation plan recommends bringing them back into residential use.

An accompanying heritage statement, by Kathryn Sather and Associates in 2000, says the homes were bought by the IGMT in 1971 and used as museum exhibits until “continual reports of mud and water ingress from the ground and rear walls” ended this.

The planners’ report, due to go before the planning committee on Wednesday, March 11, says Country Contractors proposes internal and external renovation including repairing all existing windows and doors at the front and maintenance to brick paving and boundary walls. A five-space parking area will also be created on a separate piece of land approximately 25 metres away from the south end of the terrace.

Advertising

Two rounds of consultation have taken place. During these, members of the public have raised concern that “the proposals will harm the heritage value of the buildings” and “parking within this area will be made worse by the proposals”.

Others referred to an “ongoing dispute about who owns land located to the rear of the application site”, and requested further details about this.

The report says: “The applicant has confirmed that it is within their ownership.

“The ownership of this land has been disputed by local residents as it was previously used as parking for surrounding properties.

Advertising

“The applicant proposes to landscape this area in order to improve the visual appearance of the area.”

The author adds that “land ownership is not a material consideration” so it should not influence the committee.

“Planning permission does not provide an individual with a legal right to undertake work,” the report says.

“Any work carried out on this piece of land would be entirely at the applicant’s risk.”