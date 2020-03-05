Consultation to take place on Shrewsbury travellers' site plan

Shropshire Council’s cabinet has agreed to go out to public consultation on plans for a £150,000 transit site to the north west of the town in a bid to tackle the problem of unauthorised encampments.

Members heard that a 3.6 hectare piece of council-owned land had been identified, where up to eight families could stay for up to three weeks at a time.

The site lies between the A5124 Battlefield Link Road and the A528 Shrewsbury Road, near to where the proposed North West Relief Road will meet the Ellesmere Road roundabout.

How Shropshire Council illustrated where the site is planned

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader of the council, said: “The provision for transit sites for the travelling community is well identified in national legislation.

“The police have powers under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act to move travellers off public-owned land as long as there is a transit site to move them on to, so it’s an important part of our infrastructure.”

But Councillor Ioan Jones, who represents Harlescott, said the location was not suitable.

He said the likely presence of young children on the site could present safety issues with farm machinery in use on adjacent fields and the site being next to a main road.

Advertising

He added: “I have lived in north Shrewsbury for over 30 years and we have had issues up there with traveller encampments and the issues that come with them for all of that time.

Venue

“There are two executive car dealerships near this site and they have been targeted in the past with antisocial behaviour.”

Councillor Jones also suggested screening the site from the view of the Albright Hussey Hotel, saying: “It’s an important venue for weddings and events and the last thing they want to be looking at is a travellers’ site”.

Advertising

Cabinet members voted to start a four-week public consultation on the plans, with a view to having the site up and running within 12 months.

If approved, it would operate for up to five years after which time the council would assess whether to find a more suitable permanent plot.

A report to cabinet said: “It is considered that the delivery of this site will ease the burden of unauthorised encampments experienced by the council over the last five years, particularly in Shrewsbury on high profile sites/locations such as the park and ride sites and Battlefield Enterprise Park.

“The proposed temporary provision will allow the council time to assess the effectiveness of transit provision in managing unauthorised activity and further time to identify the most suitable site for longer term permanent provision in a strategic location within the county.”

The total cost of constructing the site – with a toilet and shower block, CCTV and height restriction barriers – will be around £150,000, with ongoing costs of £4,000 a year. The council estimates rental income from pitches will be around £7,000 per year.

Local authorities are required by law to identify and seek to meet the accommodation needs of gypsies and travellers, which includes provision for transit sites.

Shropshire Council has identified a need for eight to 10 transit pitches, and has granted planning permission for three private pitches which it says this additional site would “complement”.