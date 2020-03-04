Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski will use new role to call for more funding

Mr Kawczynski, who has represented the constituency since 2005, has been appointed to sit on the housing, communities and local government committee.

He has expressed concerns several times in the past that authorities representing shire counties are at a disadvantage compared to those in more urban areas.

Have become a member of @CommonsHCLG and will use this position to scrutinise government over their interaction with and funding for Councils like ours @ShropCouncil which continue to require significantly more funding to deal with many priorities including Adult Social Care pic.twitter.com/QQehMx2FRX — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) March 3, 2020

The 11-strong cross-party committee, which exists to scrutinise the policy of the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government, is chaired by Labour MP Clive Betts.

Mr Kawczynski said he would be holding the Government to account forcefully in his new role.

"I think a huge number of the problems we face in Shrewsbury stem from the relationship between central government and local government," he said.

"Whether it's adult social care, or the council's ability to carry out its statutory obligations in terms of schooling or even potholes, the whole gamut of services the council provides for our constituents is provided in relation to how it is funded by central government."

Mr Kawczynski said that historically rural shire counties such as Shropshire suffered in comparison to inner-city areas.

"This is having an impact on services locally," he said.

Mr Kawczynski added that he had told Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, and Helen Ball, clerk to Shrewsbury Town Council, that he would be using his position on the committee to address these concerns.

"When we are writing our reports, I will be robust in the way we challenge the Government on providing fairer funding for rural shire communities like ours," he added.