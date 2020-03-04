Mobile youth services idea to be discussed by Shropshire Council

Last month the council's cabinet approved measures that passed on responsibility for funding local open access youth services to town and parish councils.

Members also agreed to provide six outreach workers, to cover the whole of the council area.

Today, the council's cabinet is expected to back a move that could pave the way to create mobile youth facilities for rural areas.

A report to be considered by the cabinet includes a recommendation that states: "Cabinet request officers to explore the viability of a range of options for the provision of mobile youth facilities in rural areas, including exploring in more detail best practice nationally in relation to such mobile facilities."

The report indicates that the proposal is being considered because of concerns over the effect of the previous changes on rural areas.

It states: "Whilst cabinet agreed the development of a new strategy for the provision of youth support, concerns remain about the delivery of youth activities in the outlying rural areas of Shropshire."