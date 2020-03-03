Questions posed to Shropshire Council cabinet over departure of chief

Councillor Roger Evans, leader of the council's Liberal Democrat group, has submitted a series of questions about the departure of Clive Wright, who left his role as the authority's chief executive last week.

As yet there has been no comment on the decision by the council's leader, Councillor Peter Nutting.

The move to remove Mr Wright was reportedly taken at a meeting of the council's ruling Conservative group the night before it was announced.

Councillor Evans said answers are needed on the "unexpected" and "sudden" decision.

He said: "It is noted that Clive Wright relinquished the post of chief executive at Shropshire Council with immediate effect sometime on Tuesday, February 25. It is understood an email was sent around staff on Tuesday informing them of this and that two other senior officers had been appointed as joint chief executives with immediate effect and so take over the running of Shropshire Council.

"This was totally unexpected and very sudden. Earlier that morning Mr Wright was heard on Radio Shropshire giving details of the excellent emergency work that Shropshire Council staff, with him as lead, were doing to help our local residents and businesses cope with the flooding problems being incurred.

"It was expected that he would be giving a further briefing later that day. Others were of course then drafted in at short notice to give it.

"This departure was in the middle of the biggest crisis that has faced Shropshire Council since it was formed in 2009. Staff and volunteers were all being co-ordinated by a team of senior staff headed very ably by the chief executive. He was also in the process of investigating several other issues within the authority. This leadership ceased with his sudden departure."

The written submission from Councillor Evans asks why the decision was taken, whether there will be any payment to Mr Wright as part of his departure, and what are the plans for a replacement.

He added: "Shropshire Council are facing many unprecedented challenges. These include, continuing problems caused by flooding, managing a budget which at present is only being delivered by making number of monetary cuts and ensuring the method of repairing our highways, including potholes, improve."