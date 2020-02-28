Temporary replacements for Shropshire Council chief executive announced

A statement from the council today said: "As has been reported, chief executive Clive Wright left Shropshire Council by mutual agreement on Tuesday, 25 February, 2020. This followed a Conservative Group Meeting on Monday, 24 February.

"We would like to thank Clive for his hard work and commitment over the past eight years. During that time he has successfully led the council during the years of austerity local government has faced, balancing challenging budgets and delivering some very innovative projects. We wish him well for the future.

"We confirm that Andy Begley, executive director of adult social care and housing, and Karen Bradshaw, executive director of children’s services, will be joint acting chief executive during the interim period, whilst permanent arrangements are put in place."

Mr Wright, had held the position of chief executive since November 2012.

The decision will come as a shock to many, with the council currently in the grip of dealing with its worst flooding crisis of more than 20 years, and also looking to the construction of some huge multi-million pound infrastructure projects over the coming years.

In a message to staff Mr Wright said that the decision had been agreed with council leader Peter Nutting. He also paid tribute to the efforts of council staff who have been battling floods across the county.